Buster Shuffle - Hold Back The Rebels

Buster Shuffle

New Cross Inn
Sun, 6 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.80

About

LONDON CALLING PUNK FEST 2024

featuring

Buster Shuffle

https://bustershufflemusic.com/

Splodgenessabounds

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4T9WJWvgUFSSF0ZJwX2VFy

The Varukers

https://open.spotify.com/artist/18YrNiGuaS0l5F9OfQocdy

Damaged

https://da...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Old School Promoters.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Change Persona, Bite Me, The Fiascos and 6 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

