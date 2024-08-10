DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MASSIMO PERICOLO

Beky Bay
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsIgea Marina
€34.99
About

Massimo Pericolo è una delle sorprese migliori degli ultimi anni nella scena musicale nonché uno dei migliori liricisti appartenenti alle nuove generazioni ed ha saputo conquistare una posizione di rilievo grazie alla capacità di saper passare da un realis...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.

Lineup

MASSIMO PERICOLO

Venue

Beky Bay

Via Alfonso Pinzon, 227, 47814 Igea Marina RN, Italy

Doors open7:30 pm

