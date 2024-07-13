Top track

For Fuck Sake: Bailey Ibbs, Longeez, Borai & more

Corsica Studios
Sat, 13 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We kick off our inaugural night with a bang on the 13th July with a massive fuck off rave at Corsica Studios filled with everything from in Breaks, Hard House, Techno, Hardgroove and more.

We're bringing along some of the hardest selectors in the business...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bailey Ibbs, Borai, DJ Cosworth and 4 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

