Los Bitchos

La Cigale
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Los Bitchos

London quartet Los Bitchos describe themselves as “4 gals from the underground realms of London, tripping out on tequila and cumbia vibes”. In practice, it means they serve up Latin rhythms and psych-rock guitars with a disco chaser. Their ’70s Cumbia soun Read more

Event information

🌴 Los Bitchos sont de retour plus en forme que jamais ! Depuis le lancement de leur premier album "Let the Festivities Begin" (City Slang) en février 2022, le quatuor instrumental féminin basé à Londres a captivé le public grâce à leur son unique : un mél...

Les mineur·e·s doivent être accompagné·e·s d'un·e adulte responsable.
Présenté par Vedettes
Lineup

Los Bitchos

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

