KeysWithKids! presents: Another Summer Showcase

The Sultan Rooftop
Sun, 2 Jun, 12:00 pm
WorkshopNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KeysWithKids! returns to The Sultan Room for another year to showcase our hardworking music students. With our wide variety of instrumentalists, you're sure to leave the event inspired and entertained!

Valid identification is required for entry.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open12:00 pm
Event ends2:00 pm

