The Bug Club - Suck It

The Bug Club

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95

About The Bug Club

Welsh garage rock trio The Bug Club have been creating uplifting and offbeat music since 2016, which focuses on “telling tales of the everyday”. With a fun-first ethos, the band’s 2023 album, Mr Anyway’s Holey Ghosts Perform! One Foot in Bethlehem, feature Read more

Event information

The Bug Club’s name does a good job of introducing the band and their music: a tight-knit, collaborative effort focussed on telling tales of the everyday that we often take for granted, shot through with humour and riffs-a-plenty.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bug Club

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

