Milkshake: The Upside Down

SALA APOLO
Thu, 6 Jun, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €13
About

Como ya te indica su nombre, el Upside Down es el jueves en el que Milkshake lo pone todo patas arriba. Te lo contamos mejor: El reggeaton y el urban suben a la Sala Apolo y los hits y el pop bajan a La 2.

Cada noche de Upside Down contamos con un Dj in...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por NIGHTHAWKS.
Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

