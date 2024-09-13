Top track

Midnight Danger - Stranger Days

Midnight Danger

Urban Spree
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, rising star Midnight Danger brings an

electrifying fusion of influences to the music scene. Conceived by producer

and guitarist Chris Young in late 2015, this music endeavor draws

inspiration mainly from synthwave music,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Out of Line Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Midnight Danger

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

