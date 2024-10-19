DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grace Kuhlenschmidt [Late Show]

Color Club Ballroom
Sat, 19 Oct, 9:30 pm
ComedyChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grace Kuhlenschmidt is an NYC based stand-up comedian, actress and writer who was recognized by the New York Times as one of the top 7 Comedians to Watch. Last year she was also recognized as a New Face by Just For Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival. Grace re...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.