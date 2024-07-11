DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eat Defeat & Friends

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 11 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Skate punk galore! West Yorkshire's hooky pop punk darlings Eat Defeat host their

American melodic punk pals: Massachusetts-based bands ONE FALL (melodic

punk/hardcore with soaring vocals and a Nottingham hometown lead guitarist) and OH THE HUMANITY (shr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
150 capacity

