Emaginario Quartet

The Stowaway
Wed, 24 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17


Join us for a top tier night of world jazz with the Emaginario Quartet! Guitarist, Ethan Margolis aka Emaginario, performs with pianist Deron Johnson, drummer Chris Wabich and bassist Paul Bryan to celebrate the release of Margolis's newest album "INTERLUD...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.
The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

