DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a top tier night of world jazz with the Emaginario Quartet! Guitarist, Ethan Margolis aka Emaginario, performs with pianist Deron Johnson, drummer Chris Wabich and bassist Paul Bryan to celebrate the release of Margolis's newest album "INTERLUD...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.