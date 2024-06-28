DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dirty Looks: Bruce LaBruce's Super 8 ½

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
From $20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dirty Looks is thrilled to team up with 2220 Arts + Archives to bring the OG enfant terrible to L.A. – Bruce LaBruce!

Here to present new HD restorations of his first two feature films, Bruce will be joined by illustrious interviewers and celebrate the la...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Dirty Looks
Lineup

Bruce LaBruce

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

