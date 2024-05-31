DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SOUL À GO-GO: All Vinyl Soul Dance Party

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Soul À Go Go

Friday, May 31st we welcome Soul À Go-Go - Baltimore's newest all vinyl soul dance party. Nebraska native, and new Baltimore resident "Mr. À Go-Go" has lived across the country and has collected soulful gems wherever he's gone. At Soul À Go-G...

21+
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.