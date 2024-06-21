Top track

Move Your Body

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Solardo w. Bastian Bux & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $25.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Move Your Body
Got a code?

About

Originating from Manchester, the dynamic production duo comprised of Mark Richards & James Eliot, collectively known as Solardo, are perpetuating the city's illustrious tradition in house music. Their remarkable ascent is a testament to their dedication in...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Solardo, BASTIAN BUX, JØ

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.