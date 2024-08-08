DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midgitte Bardot’s Personal Spot

Peckham Levels
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A new, regular night to showcase work from the cutting edge of London's underground cabaret scene.

The all singing, dancing, posing, crying, ‘piss’-drinking live artist Midgitte Bardot has a new monthly residency at Peckham Levels every second Thursday of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

