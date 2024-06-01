Top track

Honey I Sure Miss You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lumberob, MangoDog, Jesse & The Spirit

Sleepwalk
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Honey I Sure Miss You
Got a code?

About

Lumberob: LUMBEROB plays dance music for puppies, love songs for swanky stumblers, loopy art-noise bangers for love makers & fancy bouncers. A performance artist pushing sonic envelopes, LUMBEROB has been stalking stages in NYC for a couple decades. His up...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lumberob

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.