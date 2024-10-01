Top track

Drab Measure

Crack Cloud

Lost Horizon
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Crack Cloud

Crack Cloud, a Vancouver collective of musicians, artists and filmmakers, was founded by frontman and drummer Zach Choy to give its members a way to process their struggles with mental health, trauma and addiction. While the subject matter can be intense, Read more

Event information

14+ (U16s must be accompanied by adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crack Cloud

Venue

Lost Horizon

1-3 Elton St, St Jude's, Bristol BS2 9EH, BS2 9EH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

