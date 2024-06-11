DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HMS Morris
HMS Morris are an art-rock group from Wales. They’ve been touring and recording since 2015, and are supported by the Cardiff-based Bubblewrap Collective. Their 2 full-length albums to date (2016’s ‘Interior Design’ and 2018’s ‘Inspirational Tal...
