HMS Morris

New Cross Inn
Tue, 11 Jun, 6:00 pm
£11

HMS Morris

HMS Morris are an art-rock group from Wales. They’ve been touring and recording since 2015, and are supported by the Cardiff-based Bubblewrap Collective. Their 2 full-length albums to date (2016’s ‘Interior Design’ and 2018’s ‘Inspirational Tal...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

HMS Morris

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

