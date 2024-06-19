Top track

People, Turn Around

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BILLY ALLEN + THE POLLIES

Raccoon Motel
Wed, 19 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$21.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

People, Turn Around
Got a code?

About

Appearing IN PERSON, BILLY ALLEN + THE POLLIES w/very special guests!!!

ABOUT BILLY ALLEN + THE POLLIES ::

There is a ferocious Southern engine inside of Billy Allen + The Pollies’ debut album Black Noise. It thrums to life atop a classic rock chassis an...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Billy Allen + The Pollies

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.