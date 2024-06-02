Top track

Supreme Level

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Forbidden Fruit Night: DJ Seinfeld + Duskus

Centre Point
Sun, 2 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Supreme Level
Got a code?

About

Centre Point X Forbidden Fruit Night: DJ Seinfeld + Duskus

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Centre Point & Forbidden Fruit..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duskus, DJ Seinfeld

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.