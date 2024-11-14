DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pierdavide Carone

Alcazar Live
Thu, 14 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pierdavide Carone diventa noto al grande pubblico grazie alla sua partecipazione alla nona edizione di Amici di Maria de Filippi, dove vince il premio della critica e si classifica al terzo posto. Nel 2010 firma il brano “Per tutte le volte che...” con cui...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Pierdavide Carone

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

