DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pierdavide Carone diventa noto al grande pubblico grazie alla sua partecipazione alla nona edizione di Amici di Maria de Filippi, dove vince il premio della critica e si classifica al terzo posto. Nel 2010 firma il brano “Per tutte le volte che...” con cui...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.