DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JULO, MIRA6EAU, and Softsky

Purgatory
Wed, 28 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
$9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

JULO, MIRA6EAU, and Softsky invite you to Lost But Found. Lost But Found blends the infectious beats of pop, house, and melodic edm. A realm where musical genres converge to create a one night musical experience like no other.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JULO, MIRA6EAU, Softsky

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.