Glass Band (Gunn/Truscinski/Nace) / Angelo Outlaw

Solar Myth
Sun, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On the closing night of the 2024 Philly Music Fest, Ars Nova Workshop presents the mesmerizing, exploratory trio Glass Band, featuring guitarists Steve Gunn and Bill Nace with drummer John Truscinski, joined by Philly percussionist and poet Angelo Outlaw a...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

