Off BCN 2024

La Terrrazza
Sun, 16 Jun, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€16.50
Secretsundaze presents: OFF BCN 2024 We are very excited to announce the return of Secretsundaze presents to La Terrrazza this June! Line up: Moxie B2B Jennifer Loveless Yu Su B2B Secretsundaze Liquid Earth Grab yourself a Super Early Bird and book the Sun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Secretsundaze.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Secretsundaze, Moxie, Jennifer Loveless and 2 more

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

