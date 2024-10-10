DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anna Pancaldi

The Lexington
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

inFireworks is proud to be working with Anna Pancaldi on her only full band headline show in London in 2024. Having sold out The Waiting Room, we're incredibly excited to bring this amazing songwriter to The Lexington in October.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by InFireworks.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Pancaldi

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.