These Are Just Places To Me Now

Magic Garden

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:00 pm
Segrate
About

Il 14 giugno un giardino pieno di sorprese ti aspetta per vivere un’esperienza unica: benvenuti nel Magic Garden 💕🧚🏻‍♀️✨🍄🍃

Line Up:

Folamour

Altin Gün

Jayda G

Omar Souleyman

Mall Grab

Dj Seinfeld

Bugsy

Handson Family

Acidgigi

JZ:RF selector...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Frogger Società Cooperativa a R.L..

Lineup

7
Folamour, Jayda G, Altin Gün and 7 more

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

