Ingrown - Chain

Ingrown / Livid / Spent Case / XablazeX

X-Ray Arcade
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsCudahy
$15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ingrown - Chain
About

7pm doors 8pm show

This is an all ages event
Presented by Empire Productions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spent Case, Livid, Ingrown

Venue

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

