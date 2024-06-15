DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Proiezione "Oltre le sbarre" by Factanza + panel

Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci
Sat, 15 Jun, 2:00 pm
FilmMilano
Francesco Ghelardini ha 58 anni e 20 anni di carcere alle spalle: per gran parte della sua vita ha rapinato banche in quasi tutta Italia.

Oggi è un soccorritore e un esempio vivente di reintegrazione post detenzione.

Ci ha raccontato quali sono le regole...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Factanza Media.

Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci

Via San Vittore 21, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open1:45 pm

