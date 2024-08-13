Top track

YAWN & Adult Decisions gift Florry & Being Dead

Sagebrush
Tue, 13 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

YAWN and Adult Decisions present a special night at Sagebrush with Florry (Philly), Being Dead and Austin's steel guitar baddie, Zach Wiggs!

Get these tickets quick cause this will be a fun one!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Florry, Being Dead

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

