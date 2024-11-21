Top track

Tagada Jones - Combien De Temps

La tournée du coeur : TAGAGA JONES + DARCY + RAVAGE CLUB

Le VIP
Thu, 21 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNantes
€25.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fidèle à ses convictions, Tagada Jones lance une tournée du coeur en partenariat et au profit des Restos du Cœur.

Le concept est simple : le groupe breton redonne la moitié de son cachet avec pour objectif 100 000 repas offerts à l’issue de la tournée.

V...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le VIP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tagada Jones, Darcy, Ravage Club

Venue

Le VIP

Boulevard De La Légion D'honneur, 44600 Saint-Nazaire, France
Doors open8:30 pm

