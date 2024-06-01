DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Olympus Bash

McSorley’s Beach Pub
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sejam bem-vindos à nova era Baile Rio, e para dar início a essa nova fase, trouxemos um evento incrível com muita autoestima, elegancia e sensualidade. OLYMPUS BASH tem como tema a mitologia grega e traz um senso de liberdade pra esse evento, e pra melhora...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BAILE RIO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

McSorley’s Beach Pub

37 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

