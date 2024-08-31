Top track

Terrence Parker - Somethin' Here - Original Mix

Soulstice Festival 2024 - The Day-to-Night Party

No90 Hackney Wick
Sat, 31 Aug, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Soulstice Collective returns for its 6th year of Soulstice Festival: The Day-to-Night Party. We're back to Hackney Wick for our multi-venue extravaganza, taking over the whole of No90 Hackney Wick from start to finish, with an after party at the famous...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Soulstice Collective.
Lineup

6
Mendel, Tarzsa, Poly-Ritmo and 6 more

Venue

No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

