Track Five, A Be There in Five Live Event with Kate Kennedy

Chop Shop
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:05 pm
GigsChicago
$91.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tickets starting at $75 [+fees]

SURPRISE!! We have (many) new songs to dance to now, so Kate is bringing Track Five back for one night in Chicago this summer!

Track Five is a podcast live show hosted by Kate Kennedy with a built-in after party that’s d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kate Kennedy

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

