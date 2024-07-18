Top track

Sam Cotton - Rules

Sam Cotton

The Grace
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:30 pm
London
£12.24

Sam Cotton - Rules
About

SAM COTTON, a 20-year-old rapper, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, was raised in South-West London. His mother would often fill their family home with jazz, soul, and hip-hop. These early influences are evident in Sam's music, where he blends his rap w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Success Express.
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open 7:30 pm
150 capacity

