20 Anos Groovie Records

Sala Lisa
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

20 anos de Groovie Records: Thee Seizures (live) + Les Rencards (live) + Alex Aspin & Mr Groovie + Cor Parecida

Este evento é para maiores de 18
Apresentado por LISA.
Lineup

Les Rencards

Venue

Sala Lisa

Rua Das Gaivotas, 1200-201 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

