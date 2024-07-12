Top track

Radio Meuh invite Tigerbalm, Mary G & more

Le Mazette
Fri, 12 Jul, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Radio Meuh c’est bien plus que cette tête de vache souriante et casquée, que ce flux musical ininterrompu que tout le monde (ou presque) connaît, bien plus qu’une webradio indépendante depuis plus de 15 ans, c’est un genre et un style, c’est l’amour d’une...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Tigerbalm, Mary G, Sonido Tupinamba and 3 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

