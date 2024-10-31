DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Curses + Nuovo Testamento (Lizard Club, Caserta)

Lizard Club
Thu, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsCaserta
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Halloween IMPERDIBILE con gli americani NUOVO TESTAMENTO e i Berlinesi CURSES!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Produzioni Kundali srls.

Venue

Lizard Club

Strada Statale 7 Via Appia 12, 81100 Caserta Caserta, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

