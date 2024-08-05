DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fern Brady 'Tour Warm Up'

Whereelse?
Mon, 5 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Scotland’s Queen of Comedy and Sunday Times Bestselling author FERN BRADY is coming back to Margate. Fern has had a mad few years featuring on TV shows like Taskmaster, 8 out of 10 Cats, Live At The Apollo, then writing an International Best Selling book ‘...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fern Brady

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

