LOLITA BACK TO SCHOOL
Vendredi 6 septembre
23h - 06h
C’est déjà fin de l’été
Les JO c’est du passé,
Les copines sont de retour,
Avec leurs valises remplies d’amour,
La nouvelle saison peut commencer
Rendez-vous noté,
Pour boire, danser et s’aimer,...
