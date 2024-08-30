Top track

DJ Boring at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 30 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About DJ Boring

The spacey lo-fi house of DJ Boring – moniker of Tristan Hallis – is really anything but. Based in London, the Australian DJ pairs blurry beats with industrial bass on his 2017 EPs Sunday Avenue and Different Dates. Gaining attention on YouTube in 2016 wit Read more

Event information

VALHALLA, earth x Requiem Events presents DJ Boring at The Flamingo House

8.30 | 21+ | 8P

More details coming soon. Support TBA.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by VALHALLA, earth x Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Boring

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

