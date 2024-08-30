DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The spacey lo-fi house of DJ Boring – moniker of Tristan Hallis – is really anything but. Based in London, the Australian DJ pairs blurry beats with industrial bass on his 2017 EPs Sunday Avenue and Different Dates. Gaining attention on YouTube in 2016 wit
VALHALLA, earth x Requiem Events presents DJ Boring at The Flamingo House
8.30 | 21+ | 8P
More details coming soon. Support TBA.
