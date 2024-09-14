Top track

The Joy - Mama ka Nomthandazo

The Joy

Les Trois Baudets
Sat, 14 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le groupe sud-africain The Joy s’est rapidement fait connaître en moins de trois ans grâce à sa capacité à créer une euphorie instantanée avec un son unique transcendant les genres et les continents. Leur premier projet, l’EP « Amabutho », mêlant musique t...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

