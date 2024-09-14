DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le groupe sud-africain The Joy s’est rapidement fait connaître en moins de trois ans grâce à sa capacité à créer une euphorie instantanée avec un son unique transcendant les genres et les continents. Leur premier projet, l’EP « Amabutho », mêlant musique t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.