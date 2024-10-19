Top track

Yesterday’s On My Mind

Chris Cohen / Sham

Static Age Records
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CHRIS COHEN has plied the inside and outside folds of pop musical possibility since at least 1978, when he first set infant drumstick to skin at the tender age of three, initiating decades of sonic experimentation across multiple bands and nearly a dozen r...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Cohen, SHAM

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

