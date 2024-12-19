Top track

Sunshine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flavia Coelho

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
Thu, 19 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsVitry-sur-Seine
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunshine
Got a code?

About

Flavia Coelho, chanteuse franco-brésilienne originaire de Rio de Janeiro, a su conquérir le cœur du public parisien depuis son arrivée en 2006. Artiste solaire, c’est sur les chemins de ses voyages que Flavia élabore un cocktail musical sur mesure aux coul...

A partir de 14 ans
Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flavia Coelho

Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.