Top track

Wunderhorse - Midas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wunderhorse: Live (Later Show)

Resident Music
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wunderhorse - Midas
Got a code?

About

This is a 2nd later show, added due to high demand!

Wunderhorse are establishing themselves as an endlessly addictive and rousing generational talent & album 2 promises to be as epic (if not more) than the debut! It's going to be a real treat to host thei...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wunderhorse

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.