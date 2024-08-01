DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Calabria Movie-Abbonamento 4 giorni

Villa Comunale
1 Aug - 5 Aug
FilmCrotone
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calabria Movie International Short Film Festival- 5th edition ABBONAMENTO PER QUATTRO GIORNATE DI FESTIVAL

Quattro giornate di cinema, ospiti speciali, eventi collaterali nella magnifica cornice della Villa Comunale di Crotone!!

VISITA IL NOSTRO PROGRAMM...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Calabria Movie APS
Venue

Villa Comunale

Viale Regina Margherita, 98, 88900 Crotone KR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

