MADMANS ESPRIT

The Underworld
Tue, 8 Oct, 6:00 pm
From £32.96

About

The VIP package includes:

  • First Entry
  • Dedicated Lanyard + VIP Pass
  • Selfie with each member of the band
  • Signed band photo for the first 25 purchasers
  • Chance to give gifts directly to the band
  • Early access to the Merch booth before the show

Mad...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

World Coda, Madmans Esprit

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

