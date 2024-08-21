DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Top and Bottom Comedy

The Book Club
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London's 'TOP' comedy night has arrived at The Book Club in Shoreditch on Wednesday nights!

The Book Club welcomes you to Top and Bottom Comedy. One of London's favourite comedy nights. Loved by comedians and audiences alike. Let your comedy chaperones Be...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Book Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.