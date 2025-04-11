Top track

Stairway to Heaven

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Letz Zep: Zeppelin Resurrection

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 11 Apr 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stairway to Heaven
Got a code?

About Letz Zep

Not every tribute act has received direct praise from the artist they honour, but Letz Zep have: Robert Plant once told Q the resemblance between them was “spooky”, and Jimmy Page told the band they embodied the spirit of Led Zeppelin in their performances Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Letz Zep are now critically acclaimed as the leading tribute to the music of Led Zeppelin. And Baby they aint foolin. The band have been featured on BBC1, BBC2, ITV1 and reviewed in the Sunday Times by Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson. Even Robert Plant...

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Letz Zep

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.