January Blues Festival 2025 presents
BLUES 'N' TROUBLE
+ special guests: THE MILK MEN
+ Host/DJ: SNOWBOY
Inspired by Canned Heat and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and named after the 60's Doctor Ross blues tune, BLUES 'N' TROUBLE were formed in the...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
