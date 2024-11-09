Top track

Get in Trouble (So What)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vini Vici

Royale Boston
Sat, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Get in Trouble (So What)
Got a code?

About Vini Vici

Intrepid psytrance troubadours Vini Vici have taken their genre to new heights. The Israeli duo are renowned for having refined psytrance into something elegant, leaving behind the sprawling spiralling tendencies from which they were birthed and honing a m Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Psytrance masters Vini Vici take over the decks of Royale Boston on Saturday, November 9th! Tickets available now. VIP Tables call or text: 617-733-0505.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vini Vici

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.